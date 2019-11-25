New Victim Says She Was Groped by Prince at Epstein’s Mansion: Promises to RAT out Prince Andrew & Epstein to FEDS

Johanna Sjoberg says she is willing to testify under oath against the Duke of York and tell US agents all she knows about the royal’s long friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The woman claimed that Prince Andrew groped her breasts with a Spitting Image puppet of himself revealed has today been pictured for the first time in more than ten years.

Today, Ms Sjoberg was photographed for the first time, more than a decade after making salacious allegations about the royal.

She was dressed casually in a puffa jacket, leggings and pumps while walking her dog and chatting to a bystander.

The 39-year-old, from Maine in America, is the second Epstein victim to claim that Andrew had sexual contact with her while on his knee at the billionaire’s New York home when she was 21.

Ms Sjoberg has accused the duke of groping her by taking a Spitting Image puppet of himself and placing its hand on her breast after being jetted to the US by Epstein to ‘entertain’ the prince in around 2001, when she was a student at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The bad news for Andrew came as it was revealed he is to ‘stand back’ from his charity patronages in a sign of his deepening humiliation over the Epstein scandal – as experts said today: ‘He’s absolutely finished’.

Johanna’s decision to speak out a decade ago is said to have inspired Virginia Roberts to reveal allegations Andrew had sex with her three times when she was 17. READ MORE: