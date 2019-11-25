Lee Zeldin on impeachment: ‘Adam Schiff really does think that many Americans are idiots’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is treating the American public like “idiots” by relying on hearsay and circumstantial evidence to impeach President Trump, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said Sunday on “America’s News Headquarters.”

“The people who are pushing for impeachment have been pushing for impeachment since Donald Trump was elected — since he was getting sworn into office,” Zeldin told Fox News’ Eric Shawn. “Adam Schiff really does think that many Americans are idiots.

“If you remember March 22nd, 2017, he goes on another network, and he says that he has more than circumstantial evidence that President Trump colluded with the Russians. This is evidence that he hasn’t yet produced, I haven’t seen, Mueller couldn’t find,” he continued. “He made up what he called a parody version of the call transcript, but he only said that after he got called out.”

Schiff had attempted to clarify in September, “Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me, I’m going to say it seven more times.’ My point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

Zeldin also challenged Schiff for failing to disclose that his congressional team met in private with the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry. The Republican also said the facts of the case remained on the president’s side.

"It turns out that team was in contact with the whistleblower before this person had even filed the whistleblower complaint or had even hired an attorney," he said.