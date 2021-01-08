Capitol rioters could face up to 10 years in prison under Trump monument executive order

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen vowed that pro-Trump rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol would “face the full consequences of their actions under the law,” and those consequences could include being charged under President Trump’s executive order authorizing up to 10 years in prison for “injury of federal property.”

“Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators and charge federal crimes where warranted,” Rosen said in a statement on Thursday.

“Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” Rosen continued.

DOJ officials told Fox News that federal law enforcement officials are investigating and will bring charges against participants in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, using facial recognition and other tools from numerous pictures and a great deal of video.

The FBI digital team is already looking at pictures and videos from government resources, media outlets and social media, according to DOJ sources. – READ MORE

