“Not Happening”: VP Pence Refuses Democrats’ Demands To Invoke 25th Amendment

In a none too surprising move, Business Insider reports that, despite the growing bipartisan chorus for a last-minute change at the very top of the American government, Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t support removing President Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

“Not happening,” said a Republican close to Pence when asked about growing calls for him to replace Trump.

So… impeachment it is then? Nancy, do you feel luckyNancy Pelosi has joined Chuck Schumer in calling for 25th Amendment to remove Trump who “incited an armed insurrection against America.”

Speaking at the same time as Joe Biden, who was revealing more members of his cabinet, and revealilng just how much respect she has for the president elect, Pelosi said that “If the vice president and the cabinet do not act the congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” she says during a press conference.

“Yesterday the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she said adding that “in calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation.”- READ MORE

