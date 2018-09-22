    True Pundit

    Capitol Hill Police Round up Dozens of Kavanaugh Protestors Targeting Offices of Republican Senators

    Dozens of protestors flooded to Capitol Hill on Thursday in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford recently accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault from decades ago.

    Capitol Hill Police arrested 56 people on Thursday, with dozens arrested outside Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-Tenn.) office, CNN reported.

    Protestors chanted, “We believe women!” and “Corker vote no!” as they blocked the hallway of Corker’s office before being arrested.READ MORE

    A crowd of protestors swarmed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s office in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, while also taking a lunch break in the middle of Grassley’s office — and he wasn’t even there.

    The protestors at Grassley’s office Thursday took a lunch break in the entry of his office. – READ MORE

    "We believe women."

