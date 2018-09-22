Capitol Hill Police Round up Dozens of Kavanaugh Protestors Targeting Offices of Republican Senators

Dozens of protestors flooded to Capitol Hill on Thursday in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford recently accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault from decades ago.

A whole lot of Capitol Police just arrived on the fourth floor of the Senate Dirksen office to arrest Kavanaugh protestors who. Continue to chant, “We believe women.” pic.twitter.com/wavzElp2xf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) September 20, 2018

Capitol Hill Police arrested 56 people on Thursday, with dozens arrested outside Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-Tenn.) office, CNN reported.

Protestors chanted, “We believe women!” and “Corker vote no!” as they blocked the hallway of Corker’s office before being arrested. – READ MORE

A crowd of protestors swarmed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s office in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, while also taking a lunch break in the middle of Grassley’s office — and he wasn’t even there.

50+ people squeezing into Grassley’s office for another day of #CancelKavanaugh protests, which are still on even though today’s vote was nixed. pic.twitter.com/AEvB4b9PMp — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 20, 2018

WATCH: Lunch time in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Dozens of protesters begin to sit down and eat. Police have now left the office. pic.twitter.com/0leX3g3wjN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are now bringing in sandwiches and chips to eat inside. Police have now entered the office. pic.twitter.com/mFtiIyt38Y — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

The protestors at Grassley’s office Thursday took a lunch break in the entry of his office. – READ MORE