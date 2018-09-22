Mark Levin Slams The Democrats For Smearing Brett Kavanaugh

Syndicated radio personality and CRTV host Mark Levin ripped the Democrats for stooping to new lows in their attempts to smear Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee and the Democrats in the media have a lot to atone for, quite frankly,” he said. “What you see here, ladies and gentlemen, is a battle between those who support the Constitution and those who don’t.”

“Those who support constitutionalism and those who support progressivism,” he continued. “You see the battle between them and the President of the United States and how they’re trying to destroy him and his family. Progressives are not compassionate; progressives don’t have big hearts.”

“Chuck Schumer is the de facto lawyer to Dr. Ford,” he opined. “Chuck Schumer is no doubt working with the Democrat left-wing lawyers.”- READ MORE

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

“I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

“He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE