‘Can’t Run The City! Can’t Run The Country!’: Protesters Chant at Bill de Blasio During Presidential Launch

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was met with an organized protest accusing the him of being a “liar” who is “no friend of labor” during his presidential campaign announcement on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

According to a report from the New York Post, protestors additionally chanted, “Can’t run the city! Can’t run the country!” during de Blasio’s interview with George Stephanopoulos.

In his campaign announcement video, de Blasio touted his progressive policy accomplishments during his two terms as mayor, including universal free kindergarten, increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and guaranteed paid sick leave.

The mayor, who previously served as the campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign, dismissed the protestors as a "little serenade."


