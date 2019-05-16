White House Rolls Out Website To Report Silicon Valley Censorship

The White House has launched a new tool for people to use if they feel they have been unfairly discriminated against over social media. View image on Twitter

The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online.



No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it! https://t.co/9lc0cqUhuf pic.twitter.com/J8ICbx42dz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2019

Those who feel they have been wrongly banned, censored or suspended on platforms such as Facebook or Twitter can go to “wh.gov/techbias” where the following mesage will greet them:

“SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear “violations” of user policies.

No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump.” – READ MORE