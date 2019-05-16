NANCY? Pelosi unsure of day, who she’s speaking to — ends with awkward brain freeze (VIDEO)

What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The 79-year-old House Speaker gave brief remarks to The American Road & Transportation Builders Association yesterday and during the roughly 14 minutes, seemed confused about what day it was, and to whom she was speaking.

Touting the plan to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure, Pelosi said, “This is really a pivoted— pivotal moment.”

Moments later, she said, “You know last week, we um— was it last? I’m losing track of the days of— last week was the um, celebration of the golden spike,” referring to the railroad that crossed the country. – READ MORE