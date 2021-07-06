Cannes Film Festival COVID Testing System Hit with Glitches, 8 Hour Wait Times

The Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France — which took a hiatus last year due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — ran into an early hiccup at this year’s event when the system for its on-site coronavirus testing facility went down for about an hour, prohibiting entry for those who had arrived with booked appointments.

Early risers who waited in line from 8:00 a.m. at the testing facility were eventually turned away when staff found themselves unable to register coronavirus tests, according to a report by Deadline.

One facility employee told Deadline that there was a connection problem with the central server. The problem was eventually resolved, and the testing facility was fully operational by 9:30 a.m.

Early arrivals were also able to check into the event on Sunday, although some attendees reported waiting for up to eight hours for their coronavirus test results — rather than the advertised six-hour wait.

Moreover, on Sunday, early arrivals reportedly experienced a different type of coronavirus testing process involving a saliva collection that — instead of a nasal or throat swab — with which many attendees were not familiar.- READ MORE

