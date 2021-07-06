CDC Investigating Death of 13-Year-Old Who Suddenly Died After Second Coronavirus Shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of a 13-year-old Michigan boy who died suddenly in his sleep two days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Jacob Clynick received his second coronavirus shot on June 13, days after graduating from the eighth grade. His aunt, Tammy Burages, said he experienced typical symptoms, such as a fever and general fatigue. But on June 15, he complained of a stomachache, went to bed, and never woke up.

“Meanwhile, the health department continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination,” they added.

Clynick’s family said the young teen had no underlying medical conditions, but according to the Detroit Free Press, “the family was told that preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jacob’s heart was enlarged when he died and there was fluid around his heart.”

However, the medical examiner would not confirm that to the outlet, verifying the investigation itself but offering no further details.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” Randy Pfau, director of operations for the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, said. “I know the doctors are working on this case as a priority.”- READ MORE

