‘Liberal Lobotomy’: Mike Huckabee Goes Off After MSNBC Host Claims White House Women Are Dead Inside

The left claims to stand with women and against intolerance — at least until a female has political opinions they don’t approve of.

It’s hard to come to any other conclusion after MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested that women in the White House, including President Donald Trump’s family members, were “dead inside.”

“Are (the Trump women) just the most stoic human beings, are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off, I mean, what’s their deal?” Wallace wondered on air, responding to Rudy Giuliani’s statement that he doesn’t have much respect for porn stars like Stormy Daniels.

That absurd statement sparked the ire of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who unloaded on the MSNBC talking head and defended women who work in the Trump administration, including his own daughter.

“I just don’t even know what happened to Nicolle Wallace. They must have done a liberal lobotomy on her because I’ve never seen anybody have such a personality change,” Huckabee said.

“I think they’re just jealous that there are people who don’t agree with their liberal nonsense,” Huckabee added. “You can be a woman in America as long as you are liberal, but God help you if you might be a conservative because that just doesn’t work with these people.”- READ MORE

