Candace Owens Claims Amazon Destroying Her Books Before Shipping, Provides Photos

On Saturday, conservative commentator and author Candace Owens claimed about 1,000 fans have informed her that their copy of her new book, “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation,” was damaged upon arrival from Amazon.

Dear @amazon. About 1,000 people have written to let me know that your employees appear to be stomping on and in this case, smearing Vaseline on my books before mailing them. I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ADwXmhJDn5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 19, 2020

“Dear . About 1,000 people have written to let me know that your employees appear to be stomping on and in this case, smearing Vaseline on my books before mailing them,” Owens accused. “I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable.”

Owens provided photos of the damaged books and retweeted others showcasing similar damage to their copy. – READ MORE

