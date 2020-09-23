WATCH: Antifa Group Attacks Own Member Believing Him To Be Pro Trump

Not a single week can go by without Antifa making the news for their so-called peaceful protests or freebie looting. Well, this might be something new, but Antifa members attacked a pro-Trump member who was supposedly part of a racist faction. The problem with Antifa is they act first then ask questions, because the man they attacked was, in fact, there to support Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

BREAKING: a protester comes alongside creator @realJamesKlug with a bat and hits the ground next to him with force The crowd then turns on the man and confuses him for being a Trump supporter, calling him a Nazi They proceeded to destroy his car with hammers as he escaped pic.twitter.com/MPdP6Z1atf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

The incident started when news that the Proud Boys, a white supremacist hate group, planned a rally near Clark Park. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Social media posts claimed there was a Proud Boys presence at the park, with members saying they were there disguised as journalists to gather information about leftist activists, but they did not engage in organized demonstrations. A Proud Boys social media page claimed the event, which had been promoted for at least two weeks, was always intended to be a fake and was a ploy to expose Antifa violence.”

Believe a group of Proud Boys was going to be present, over 500 locals arrived showing support for BLM. The problem was – there was nobody to oppose them, so what did they do? A member turned on content creator James Klug and slammed a baseball bat on the ground, trying to intimidate him. The video below shows the encounter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --