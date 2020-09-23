Rob Reiner Claims Justice Coming for Trump: ‘In 42 Days We Will Arrest the Killer’

Filmmaker Rob Reiner is promising that law enforcement will apprehend President Donald Trump following election day, saying that “in 42 days we will arrest the killer.”

Reiner made the outlandish prognostication Tuesday in a tweet in which he also accused the commander in chief of “essentially” shooting and killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

“Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer,” Reiner tweeted.

The Princess Bride director appeared to be alluding to President Trump’s boast during a 2016 campaign rally that “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” – READ MORE

