COMEY BOOK CLAIM: Trump asked me to investigate ‘pee tape’ to reassure Melania

President Trump wanted James Comey to investigate the infamous “pee tape” allegations — to reassure Melania that he hadn’t actually paid Russian hookers to urinate on a hotel bed, the former FBI chief claims in his upcoming book.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey writes in “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” a copy of which was obtained by The Post.

“He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.”

The conversation took place during the same private dinner on Jan. 27, 2017, where Comey has claimed the president demanded “loyalty” — and just days after the publication of an intelligence dossier alleging that the Kremlin had a tape of Trump paying prostitutes to perform the dirty deed on a bed once occupied by President Obama. – READ MORE

