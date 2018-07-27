Uncategorized World
Canadian Liberal Calls Conservative Official Racist For . . . Wearing A Bulletproof Vest
Newly-appointed Minister of Community Safety in Ontario, Michael Tibollo, was accused of racism for simply mentioning that he wore a bulletproof vest while doing his on-the-job training touring last week, according to the Toronto Sun.
While responding to a progressive lawmaker’s assertion that police officers cease carding locals, Tibollo mentioned his tour in the Jane-Finch community of Toronto.
“Personally, I went out to Jane and Finch, put on a bulletproof vest and spent 7 o’clock to 1 o’clock in the morning visiting sites that had previously had bullet-ridden people killed in the middle of the night.”
Ontario leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), Andrea Horwath, immediately used the remarks to virtue signal.
“Conservative minister Michael Tibollo’s comment this morning about wearing a bulletproof vest at Jane and Finch is inexcusably racist,” she opined. “What he needs to do is acknowledge that in the Legislature. He needs to withdraw his remarks and apologize.” – READ MORE
The far left outrage machine is not only churning out new controversies in the United States, but also in Canada, which has seen an uptick in identity politics and political correctness.