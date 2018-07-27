Canadian Liberal Calls Conservative Official Racist For . . . Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

Newly-appointed Minister of Community Safety in Ontario, Michael Tibollo, was accused of racism for simply mentioning that he wore a bulletproof vest while doing his on-the-job training touring last week, according to the Toronto Sun.

While responding to a progressive lawmaker’s assertion that police officers cease carding locals, Tibollo mentioned his tour in the Jane-Finch community of Toronto.

“Personally, I went out to Jane and Finch, put on a bulletproof vest and spent 7 o’clock to 1 o’clock in the morning visiting sites that had previously had bullet-ridden people killed in the middle of the night.”

Ontario leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), Andrea Horwath, immediately used the remarks to virtue signal.

“Conservative minister Michael Tibollo’s comment this morning about wearing a bulletproof vest at Jane and Finch is inexcusably racist,” she opined. “What he needs to do is acknowledge that in the Legislature. He needs to withdraw his remarks and apologize.” – READ MORE

