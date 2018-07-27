Jane Fonda on ‘Hanoi Jane’ Scandal: ‘It’s Horrible for Me to Think of That’

Oscar-winning Actress Jane Fonda Reflected On Being Labeled An Anti-american Traitor During An Appearance This Week At Television Critics Associations Summer Press Tour.

“Prior to me becoming an anti-war activist, I had lived a meaningless life,” Jane Fonda said. “So when I decided to throw in my head in with the anti-war movement everything changed.”

“I am proud I went to Vietnam when I did. I am so sorry that I was thoughtless enough to sit down on that gun at that time and the message that that sends to the guys who were there and their families,” she said adding, “It’s just horrible for me to think of that.”

“Sometimes I think, ‘Oh I wish I could do it over’ because there are things I would say differently now.”

Fonda’s anti-war activity hit a whole other level in 1972 when she earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” during a trip to North Vietnam after she was photographed sitting on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots and planes. – READ MORE

