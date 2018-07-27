Male House Democrat Wants Taxpayer-Funded Tampons For His Office

Democratic representative Sean Maloney (N.Y.) cannot stop talking about tampons and wants taxpayers to pay for feminine hygienic products for his staff members.

Maloney, who is simultaneously running for reelection in the 18th district and for attorney general in New York, has been credited with starting the “Tampon Lobby” on Capitol Hill and has recently taken up the banner for “menstrual equity.” Google turns up 69,600 results for “Sean Maloney” and “tampons.”

Maloney’s tampon crusade began last month, when he accused House Republicans of an “archaic” and “sexist policy” of not forcing taxpayers to pay for the tampons of Hill staffers.

Maloney complained that the House Finance Office would not reimburse him for the $37.16 worth of tampons he bought for his congressional office.

“My office recently got smacked down by the powers that be in the House because we had the temerity to offer feminine hygiene products for the women who work for me,” he said in a video for Now This News. “By the way, a majority of my staff is female and we have a million people come through our office, and we provide things like paper towels, or tissues, or first aid, like Band-Aids, supplies that people need. And those are paid for by an office budget. Pretty normal stuff.” – READ MORE

