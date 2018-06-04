Beach-Chair Christie: Trump would be impeached if he pardoned himself

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday that President Trump would be impeached if he were to pardon himself.

“There’s no way that [Trump pardoning himself] will happen and the reason it won’t is because it’ll become a political problem,” Christie told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “If the president were to pardon himself, he’ll get impeached.”

The Trump campaign surrogate added that Trump is “executing the pardon authority in a more aggressive way than most presidents have in the past.”

The president has issued five official pardons in his first year and a half in office, most recently pardoning conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza in late May.

