    SC Business Warns Those Preying on Hurricane Victims: ‘Looters Will Be Shot’

    CNN published a photos of Knuckleheads Bar & Grill in Mytle Beach. The exterior windows are covered in plywood and the plywood is emblazoned with large spray-painted letters that say, “looters will be shot.”

    Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is also warning would-be looters that they will be shown “no mercy” if caught targeting businesses during Hurricane Florence. – READ MORE

    Meteorologists warned the Carolinas that Hurricane Florence might be the “storm of the century,” inundating the southeast coastline with catastrophic wind and “biblical” flooding. But one Weather Channel meteorologist was caught on Friday exaggerating the storm’s power.

    In a viral video that’s now been viewed more than 10 million times, Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel is seen leaning into the wind and rain, appearing to struggle to maintain his balance in the brutal weather.

    Then Seidel’s cameraman pans out — and captures two men casually strolling in the background.- READ MORE

