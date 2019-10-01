Campaign Spox Says Biden Has ‘No’ Regrets About Allowing Son to Work in Ukraine: ‘He Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said the campaign has no concern over Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

During an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Bedingfield maintained that the campaign doesn’t regret that Hunter took the position during his father’s vice presidency. She told host Alisyn Camerota they’re not having any challenges in defending the decision from the campaign trail.

“No, absolutely not. For the reason that you just said, Alisyn, which is that there’s absolutely no truth to any of this. I think the most important thing is we actually take a step back here and look at why Donald Trump is doing this. I mean, Joe Biden has been a preoccupation of his since before Biden even got in the race. The day after we got in the firefighters endorsed us and it sent Trump on a tweet tirade. He fired his pollster after internal polling leaks that showed that their data confirms what all the public data shows which is that Biden would handily beat Trump. Now we’re seeing that Donald Trump is willing to violate his oath of office in order to not have to face Joe Biden at the ballot box.”

Bedingfield concluded by saying they’ have “no” regrets over allowing Hunter Biden to take that position during his father’s time in Ukraine, saying, “He didn’t do anything wrong.” – READ MORE