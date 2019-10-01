Mayor of crime-infested Chicago announces that she will wipe out overdue library fees to combat ‘generational poverty’

Chicago libraries will eradicate overdue fines to fight poverty, thanks to Democratic Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

The city’s public library system automatically locks out users who have accrued $10 in overdue materials fines.

“The bold reforms we’re taking to make the Chicago Public Library system fine-free and forgive city sticker debt will end the regressive practices disproportionately impacting those who can least afford it, ensure every Chicagoan can utilize our city’s services and resources, and eliminate the cycles of debt and generational poverty because of a few mistakes,” Lightfoot said in the release.

"This is about educating folks, giving them access to learning, having a safe space where people can come and learn," she said.