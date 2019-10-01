Black Virginia 6th grader who claimed white classmates cut off dreadlocks made story up, family says

A Virginia sixth grader who claimed three of her white male classmates held her down and cut off her dreadlocks is now saying she made up the entire story.

Amari Allen, an African-American 12-year-old who attends Immanuel Christian School in Springfield — a private school where second lady Karen Pence teaches art — reported the alleged incident last week. She told several media outlets that three boys at school pinned her down and cut off her hair, and local police opened an investigation.

“They said my hair was nappy and I was ugly,” she told WRC-TV. “They put their hands over my mouth. They put my hands behind my back. And they started cutting my hair and saying it was ugly.”

But on Monday, her family released a statement saying the accusations made by the 12-year-old girl had been fabricated.

"To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused," said a statement from the girl's grandparents obtained by The Washington Post. "To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school. To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust."