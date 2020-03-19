Californians Calling Cops On Neighbors If They Hear Them Coughing

Some Californians are calling 911 if they hear their neighbors loudly coughing or sneezing, with paramedics being dispatched to homes in some cases.

Yes, really.

“Coachella Valley police departments say they’ve started fielding 911 reports from concerned callers convinced a neighbor’s overly loud sneeze or hacking cough is proof the person has the virus,” reports the Desert Sun.

With millions of people across the state under a quarantine that mandates isolation except for essential travel, it appears as though some Californians are passing the time by grassing up their own neighbors to medical authorities.

Instead of telling them to reserve 911 calls for emergencies only, police are actually responding by sending out paramedics to test the cougher and even remove them from their home. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --