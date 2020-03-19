CA Dem Failed to Pay $175,000 in Taxes Despite Loaning Campaign More Than $250,000

Embattled California Democrat Rep. T.J. Cox loaned his campaign more than $250,000 even as he failed to pay $175,000 in back taxes.

Weeks after the IRS filed liens against Cox in January showing $145,000 in unpaid federal income taxes for 2016 and 2017, the state of California hit the Democrat with a new lien listing an additional $30,000 in unpaid 2017 personal income tax. Even as he failed to pay his taxes in full, Cox loaned his campaign more than $250,000 from July 2017 to March 2018 while mounting his bid to oust former California Republican representative David Valadao.

Cox will again face Valadao in 2020 after defeating the then-incumbent by less than 1 point. Republicans are hopeful they can win the district back in November, pointing to Valadao’s success in California’s open primary, which advances the two candidates with the most votes to the general election regardless of party. Valadao received 53 percent of the vote to Cox’s 36 percent in early March. – READ MORE

