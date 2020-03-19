Baltimore Mayor: Stop Shooting Each Other. We Need The Hospital Beds.

On Wednesday, after seven people were shot in Baltimore on Tuesday night, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young pleaded with residents to stop shooting each other so there would be beds available for victims of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Baltimore reported a fifth person who has been infected with the virus. The Baltimore Sun reported, “The five confirmed cases in Baltimore involve a person in their 60s, a person in their 70s and three people in their 20s, said health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. All are in ‘good to stable condition.’”

Young stated, “I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently. We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime. For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you,” as CBS Baltimore reported.

Young continued, “I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently. We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.” He added, “We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.” – READ MORE

