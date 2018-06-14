True Pundit

BOMBSHELL: FBI Agent Said He’d Make Sure Trump Was Never President, Texted ‘We’ll Stop It’

Buried in the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report – a report that found no political bias in the actions of the FBI during the Hillary investigation – is one massive bombshell: a text from FBI agent Peter Strzok to his lover, FBI agent Lisa Page. Here’s the insane exchange, circa August 2016:

Page: [Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!

Strzok: No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it. – READ MORE

