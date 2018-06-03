California Think Tank Says Women Considering Abortion Are Being ‘Responsible’

A California think tank published a guide encouraging doctors to tell pregnant women on the fence about aborting that having an abortion is the “responsible” thing to do.

In its “Early Abortion Training Guide,” the UCSF Bixby Center “advances reproductive health policy and practice worldwide through research, training and advocacy,” according to its website.

The Bixby Center offers 30 fellowships each year to students at universities across the U.S.

The training guide advertises itself as an “all-inclusive interactive curriculum with tools to train new reproductive health providers to competence.”

The guide goes through the steps of the abortive process depending on the stages of pregnancy, advising doctors how to execute both medication abortions and vacuum aspiration abortions, which are performed in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Vacuum or suction abortions suck the baby out limb by limb “until signs that it (uterus) is empty,” according to the guide.

The guide also encourages doctors to tell women who are aborting their babies — especially women who have come into the clinic unsure about whether or not to abort — they are being responsible and choosing the best option by having an abortion: “You are a responsible person and may be making the most responsible decision by not continuing with the pregnancy.” – READ MORE

