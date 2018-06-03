ANALYSIS: Obama spent $55 more per pen than Scott Pruitt

The Washington Post has a big piece out today on EPA Director Scott Pruitt on how he spent “$1560 on 12 customized fountain pens.”

EPA chief Scott Pruitt spent $1,560 on 12 customized fountain pens from a Washington jewelry store. Another can’t-make-it-up report by @brady_dennis & @eilperin https://t.co/7heHCuTA8m — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 1, 2018

This comes out to $130 per pen.

President Obama, it was widely reported, used a Cross Townsend rollerball pen to sign bills:

Mr No: With a Cross Townsend black roller-ball pen, Obama starts a new chapter (The Veto Years). http://t.co/rgBJrm5jpY — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) February 24, 2015

The Cross Townsend has a retail price of $185 on the Cross website, which makes Obama’s pen $55 more expensive than Scott Pruitt’s pen.

We have no idea how many pens Barack Obama used in his entire 8 years in office, but he did use 22 pens just to sign Obamacare – READ MORE

