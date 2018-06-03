True Pundit

ANALYSIS: Obama spent $55 more per pen than Scott Pruitt

The Washington Post has a big piece out today on EPA Director Scott Pruitt on how he spent “$1560 on 12 customized fountain pens.”

This comes out to $130 per pen.

President Obama, it was widely reported, used a Cross Townsend rollerball pen to sign bills:

The Cross Townsend has a retail price of $185 on the Cross website, which makes Obama’s pen $55 more expensive than Scott Pruitt’s pen.

We have no idea how many pens Barack Obama used in his entire 8 years in office, but he did use 22 pens just to sign Obamacare – READ MORE

Weird how they were never mad at Obama about the cost of a pen.

