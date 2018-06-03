Remnant from Hurricane Sandy Washes Up on French Shore 6 Years Later

A New Jersey real estate agency may have set a new record for the lengths it will go to market a property — more than 3,500 miles over nearly six years.

The saga began on May 14. Hannes Frank was walking down the beach in Bordeaux, France, when he saw an object lying on the sand, Fox News reported.

“It was curious,” Frank, 64, told The New York Times. “I looked at it and found it quaint.”

The sign was missing a piece, but in the part that was legible, he could read, “Diane Turton Realtors 732-292-1400.”

In an internet world, it was simple to find the company, so Frank sent the real estate firm an email.

“Hi, Just wanted to let you know that I found part of one of your signposts washed up on the beach near Bordeaux France pictures available if wanted. Not in best shape after that crossing,” he wrote.- READ MORE

