California professor Christine Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her: ‘It derailed me’

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault came forward with her explosive allegations on Sunday, saying the supposed attack “derailed me substantially for four or five years” and claiming that the episode rendered her “unable to have healthy relationships with men.”

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, is a professor at Palo Alto University, according to The Washington Post, which published her account on Sunday. Her decision to go public has capped a whirlwhind week that began when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., sent shockwaves through Washington by announcing she had sent the FBI information about Kavanaugh she received from an anonymous accuser in July. It’s also threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, as top Democrats call for a full investigation.

I agree with Senator Flake that we should delay this week's vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. There's a lot of information we don't know and the FBI should have the time it needs to review this new material. Staff calls aren't the appropriate way to handle this. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 17, 2018

Many Republicans immediately pushed back Sunday, saying it was “disturbing” that the decades-old allegations surfaced just days before the Judiciary Committee is set to vote on whether to advance Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Senate floor. Republicans have given no indication that they intend to delay Thursday’s key vote, as a series of Democratic senators demanded throughout the day; however, Senate Judiciary Committee spokesman Taylor Foy said Chairman Chuck Grassley was working to set up follow-up calls with Kavanaugh and Ford in light of the Post report.

“It’s disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July,” Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement. – READ MORE

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) on Sunday questioned why a letter that reportedly details sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is just now surfacing, despite Senate Democrats allegedly obtaining the letter in July.

Tillis, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said he hasn’t seen the letter and that he’s “shocked that the matter didn’t come up in the nearly 32 hours of testimony” that Kavanaugh gave during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

“So when we get back to Washington this week we’ll take a look at [the letter] but it really raises a question in my mind about if this was material to the confirmation process,” he continued. “Why on Earth, over the past four to six weeks, hasn’t it been discussed among the committee members?”

The letter, first reported Wednesday, alleges an incident between Kavanaugh and a woman when the two were in high school. The letter was reportedly first given to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) before Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) obtained the letter in July.- READ MORE