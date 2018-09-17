Police arrest 5 in North Carolina as looters begin to capitalize on Florence chaos

Police in North Carolina arrested five people Saturday night as looters began to break into stores while Tropical Storm Florence brought chaos to the region.

Wilmington Police confirmed the arrests on Twitter but did not immediately release the identities of the five individuals.

NEWS ALERT – Moments ago officers arrested five individuals who broke in and looted the Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets. Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

“Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available,” police said.

Authorities said about 1:30 p.m. they became aware of looting taking place at the Dollar General on 5th and Dawson Streets but were initially asked by management “not to intervene at this time.”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @WilmingtonPD has alerted for some looting happening in #Wilmington including at this Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts. We just passed by and shot some video pic.twitter.com/N9CtN7RVtv — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) September 15, 2018

They later said on Twitter that they were working to identify the thieves and would “will charge them to the fullest extent of the law.” – READ MORE

A South Carolina Business Is Warning Those Who Would Prey On Hurricane Victims That “looters Will Be Shot.”

CNN published a photos of Knuckleheads Bar & Grill in Mytle Beach. The exterior windows are covered in plywood and the plywood is emblazoned with large spray-painted letters that say, “looters will be shot.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that anyone who loots during Hurricane Florence will be shown "no mercy" by law enforcement. “This is gonna be a very trying period," he said at a Friday news conference. https://t.co/OaFtsqPYEh — CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2018

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is also warning would-be looters that they will be shown “no mercy” if caught targeting businesses during Hurricane Florence. – READ MORE