    Police arrest 5 in North Carolina as looters begin to capitalize on Florence chaos

    Police in North Carolina arrested five people Saturday night as looters began to break into stores while Tropical Storm Florence brought chaos to the region.

    Wilmington Police confirmed the arrests on Twitter but did not immediately release the identities of the five individuals.

    “Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available,” police said.

    Authorities said about 1:30 p.m. they became aware of looting taking place at the Dollar General on 5th and Dawson Streets but were initially asked by management “not to intervene at this time.”

    They later said on Twitter that they were working to identify the thieves and would “will charge them to the fullest extent of the law.” – READ MORE

    A South Carolina Business Is Warning Those Who Would Prey On Hurricane Victims That “looters Will Be Shot.”

    CNN published a photos of Knuckleheads Bar & Grill in Mytle Beach. The exterior windows are covered in plywood and the plywood is emblazoned with large spray-painted letters that say, “looters will be shot.”

    Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is also warning would-be looters that they will be shown “no mercy” if caught targeting businesses during Hurricane Florence. – READ MORE

