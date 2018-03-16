True Pundit

Melania Trump Celebrates Ireland in Emerald Green, Leopard-Print Dress

First Lady Melania Trump made a toast to Ireland and St. Patrick, wearing an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

Melania chose the vibrant and bold dress by Brandon Maxwell, a young New York designer who also serves as Lady Gaga’s stylist, to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day ahead of the weekend holiday. – READ MORE

