Politics
Melania Trump Celebrates Ireland in Emerald Green, Leopard-Print Dress
First Lady Melania Trump made a toast to Ireland and St. Patrick, wearing an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.
Melania chose the vibrant and bold dress by Brandon Maxwell, a young New York designer who also serves as Lady Gaga’s stylist, to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day ahead of the weekend holiday. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
First Lady Melania Trump made a toast to Ireland and St. Patrick, wearing an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.
Breitbart