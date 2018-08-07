California Politician Apologizes For Concisely Expressing Radical Progressive Agenda

A city council member in Santa Barbara has officially apologized for his recent statement about the progressive agenda that resulted in blowback and mockery.

Santa Barbara has been all over the news over the last two weeks for its “leadership” on the issue of plastic straws. Like Seattle, the progressive-run city has decided that straws must be banned for the good of the environment. Santa Barbara’s newordinance threatens to slap hefty fines on restaurant employees for giving a straw (whether plastic or compostable) to a thirsty customer. For the second offense, employees face the possibility of a $1,000 fine or jail time, National Review notes.

At a meeting two weeks ago, Dominguez said in response to a question from residents about “what’s next?” on the city’s progressive agenda that “what’s next” is “every aspect of people’s lives”…

“Unfortunately, common sense is just not common,” said Dominguez. “We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

“I just wanted to apologize,” he said, Noozhawk reports. “A few weeks ago I made a string of words in a rhetorical fashion about regulation and they were not taken as rhetorical and that’s my fault so I want to apologize.”- READ MORE

As bans on plastic straws proliferate, the business of making reusable straws is booming. But one company that wants to sell collapsible steel straws says the competition to market the straws is leading to a flood of counterfeits.

In April, a company called FinalStraw started a Kickstarter campaign to produce a reusable, collapsible, stainless steel straw that consumers could reuse. The company is hoping that its product will appear on Amazon and other shopping sites in November.

As reported by The Independent, the effort was a quick success, surpassing its goal within 24 hours.

Now, other producers are flooding the market, leaving FinalStraw a step behind.

Emma Cohen, the company’s co-founder, complained about what she called counterfeit straws in an interview with BuzzFeed News. The site reported that straws were being sold online using FinalStraw’s promotional images, and that they were selling for about half of the $20 price from FinalStraw.

“The whole purpose was to reduce waste,” Cohen said, saying the cheap knockoffs created a “bigger waste problem.”

She said that consumers who buy a knockoff straw think they are buying her product and then complain to her about the straw failing to meet expectations.

“People are just genuinely confused,” Cohen said. “Some are angry and upset.” – READ MORE

