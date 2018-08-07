Judge Sued After Denying Name Changes For 3 Transgender Adolescents

The families of three transgender teens are suing an Ohio judge in federal court because he denied their request for a legal name change.

Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Joseph W. Kirby has allowed adults identifying as transgender to legally change their name, but has denied all transgender minors’ requests since March of this year, according to the lawsuit. A magistrate of the same court has granted the name change request to one transgender minor this year.

The lawsuit alleges that Kirby has “instructed that all name change applications from transgender persons be assigned to his docket for a hearing,” noting that name change applications are typically heard by a magistrate judge. “Judge Kirby has not conducted any name change hearings for non-transgender individuals,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kirby “has demonstrated animosity towards transgender adolescents seeking a name change without any rational basis.” The lawsuit claims Kirby has “ignored evidence presented by the parties from medical professionals suggesting that the name change is in the best interest of the child,” appears “unwilling to accept the view of professionals that gender identity may be expressed by adolescents” and appears to believe such adolescents are “motivated because they saw Caitlyn Jenner on television,” is motivated by “pre-existing notions about towards [sic] transgender individuals,” and did not find that the name changes “would involve a potential for fraud, would interfere with the rights of others, would permit the applicant to avoid a legal duty, or were in some way contrary to the strong public policy of the state of Ohio.” – READ MORE

The gym that prides itself on being woke to the point of designating workout areas as “Judgement Free” zones has banned a woman for refusing to use a women’s locker room also occupied by a transgender man.

According to LifeSiteNews, Liberty Counsel “has taken on the case of a Florida woman, ‘Mrs. H.,’who alleges that Planet Fitness discriminated against her after she objected to the presence of a man — Jordan ‘Ivy’ Rice — in the women’s locker room.”

The woman had her membership terminated after expressing her desire not to get naked in the locker room alongside a man presenting himself as a woman. In a letter sent to the Planet Fitness CEO by Liberty Counsel, the man had a reputation for making women uncomfortable in the locker room.

“This is not the only incident with Mr. Rice known to Planet Fitness,” said the letter. “Another woman reported that he exposed his naked body to her in the women’s locker room at this location. In another instance, he was involved in an argument with another woman over use of the tanning room. Misogynist, anti-woman harassment should have no place in Planet Fitness locations, and violates Florida law.” – READ MORE

