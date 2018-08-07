NYT’s embattled Sarah Jeong: President Trump is ‘basically Hitler’

The New York Times said it vetted her social-media history before Sarah Jeong was hired last week, which means the newspaper was presumably aware of her “Trump is Hitler” tweets.

I was equating Trump to Hitler before it was cool — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 7, 2015

We are reliving the fall of the Roman Empire, but also Trump is Hitler, and charitable foundations are the medieval church — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 2, 2015

….Was Hitler as rapey as Donald Trump? — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) October 8, 2016

@noahmccormack how fucking prescient was I on Trump = Hitler — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 23, 2015

@noahmccormack @caulkthewagon a few months back i told him that trump is basically hitler and he strongly protested on historianly grounds — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 20, 2015

Trump isn't Hitler in the sense that personal identity is a construct that must have some continuity through time but otherwise come on — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) October 19, 2017

After announcing her hiring last week, the newspaper came under heated criticism for bringing on an opinion writer whose numerous racially charged social-media statements include “dumba— f–ing white people” and “#CancelWhitePeople,” both from 2014. – READ MORE

On Friday, CNN’s Don Lemon held a panel discussion regarding Sarah Jeong’s anti-white tweets. During the panel, Lemon and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders had the following exchange about racism:

Over time, the progressive movement has carefully augmented the definition of racism so as to protect individuals who share their political and social beliefs from ever being labeled a racist.

While Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race,” progressives add to this definition a dynamic of power.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1