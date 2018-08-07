    True Pundit

    NYT’s embattled Sarah Jeong: President Trump is ‘basically Hitler’

    The New York Times said it vetted her social-media history before Sarah Jeong was hired last week, which means the newspaper was presumably aware of her “Trump is Hitler” tweets.

    After announcing her hiring last week, the newspaper came under heated criticism for bringing on an opinion writer whose numerous racially charged social-media statements include “dumba— f–ing white people” and “#CancelWhitePeople,” both from 2014. – READ MORE

    On Friday, CNN’s Don Lemon held a panel discussion regarding Sarah Jeong’s anti-white tweets. During the panel, Lemon and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders had the following exchange about racism:

    Over time, the progressive movement has carefully augmented the definition of racism so as to protect individuals who share their political and social beliefs from ever being labeled a racist.

    While Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race,” progressives add to this definition a dynamic of power.- READ MORE

