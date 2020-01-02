California, NY Poised to Lose House Seats as Residents Flock to Southern States

For the first time since it became a state, California could lose a seat in the House of Representatives, according to a new 2019 population estimate released by the Census Bureau.

On Monday, the Census Bureau population estimates found that the national population growth slowed in 2019. It also found that California, New York, and some 25 other states lost residents through domestic migration in 2019.

As a result, California is poised to lose a House seat for the first time since it became a state in 1850. The population data also found that California experienced its slowest population growth since 1900.

The Census Bureau data estimates changes to states’ populations for the year that ended July 1. The agency reports that Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey were among the states that experienced population decreases in 2019. – READ MORE