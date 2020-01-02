Bernie Sanders releases letters from doctors claiming he is fit for office despite recent heart attack

The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released letters from three doctors on Monday, all claiming that the 78-year-old is fit enough to serve as Commander in Chief despite his heart attack and hospitalization three months ago.

Bernie 2020 touted statements from Sanders’ primary physician and two cardiologists purportedly “showing he is fit and ready to serve as president of the United States.”

In October, the Sanders campaign received criticism for waiting three days to revealed that the senator had a heart attack on the campaign trail.

Dr. Philip Ades, director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at the University of Vermont wrote to that despite the medical episode from a few months back, “Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress.’ – READ MORE

