Bernie Sanders releases letters from doctors claiming he is fit for office despite recent heart attack

The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released letters from three doctors on Monday, all claiming that the 78-year-old is fit enough to serve as Commander in Chief despite his heart attack and hospitalization three months ago.

Bernie 2020 touted statements from Sanders’ primary physician and two cardiologists purportedly “showing he is fit and ready to serve as president of the United States.”

Bernie releases letters from three doctors pronouncing him fit to campaign and serve: “Mr. Sanders was able to exercise to a level that is approximately 50% higher than other men his age with a similar diagnosis,” one doc wrote. But no actual medical records included. pic.twitter.com/BW6Jzb57Qb — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 30, 2019

In October, the Sanders campaign received criticism for waiting three days to revealed that the senator had a heart attack on the campaign trail.

Dr. Philip Ades, director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at the University of Vermont wrote to that despite the medical episode from a few months back, "Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress.'