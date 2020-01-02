WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Laughs About Firing Her Assistant After Sending Him Into A Burning Mansion

Former reality TV star Sharon Osbourne, wife of musician Ozzy Osbourne, sparked a wave of negative reactions on social media when she revealed to have once fired her assistant after sending him into a burning mansion to retrieve some artwork.

According to The Sun, Osbourne made her confession during an appearance on the BBC Christmas special “Would I Lie To You?,” wherein she recalled the unfortunate fire that happened in her and Ozzy’s mansion on Christmas while the assistant slept in the guest house.

Here’s the shocking footage of Sharon Osborne laughing about making an assistant go into her burning home, removing an oxygen mask from him and then firing him the next day for not finding it funny. Everyone laughs when she says it’s a true story. pic.twitter.com/J9ToGPmUHR — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 26, 2019

“I thought, right, where is that assistant? So I go into the guest house, and he’s like: ‘Is everything alright?’ and I’m like: ‘No, the house is on fire, get out and help, go in and get the paintings out,’” Osbourne recalled on the show. “And I said: ‘You must go in and find the dogs.’” – READ MORE