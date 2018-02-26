Security
California man riding horse on Los Angeles-area freeway arrested on DUI charge
A man was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday after he was spotted riding a horse along a busy Southern California freeway, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Fe Springs district posted on Twitter that the pair were spotted on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Long Beach, located south of Los Angeles.
“We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is ‘horse’ around with DUI,” the patrol district wrote on Twitter.
So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway…no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic. @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @CNN @FoxNews @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/YdiL54ctvQ
— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018
Police posted photos of the man’s arrest, with the horse keeping an eye on the situation. – READ MORE
