California man riding horse on Los Angeles-area freeway arrested on DUI charge

A man was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday after he was spotted riding a horse along a busy Southern California freeway, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Fe Springs district posted on Twitter that the pair were spotted on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Long Beach, located south of Los Angeles.

“We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is ‘horse’ around with DUI,” the patrol district wrote on Twitter.

Police posted photos of the man’s arrest, with the horse keeping an eye on the situation. – READ MORE

