‘You’re Despicable’ — Parkland Survivor Savages Deputy Who ‘Did Nothing’ In Shocking Interview (VIDEO)
A Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who survived last week’s school shooting has a message for the armed deputy who waited outside while the deadly incident took place.
Senior Brandon Huff told WVSN that he rushed toward the building where the shooting was taking place when his girlfriend texted him to tell him what was happening.
What he saw when he got there left him seething. – READ MORE
