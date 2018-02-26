Bank of America Reviewing Relations with ‘Assault Weapon’ Manufacturers

Bank of America is undertaking a review of its relations with “assault weapon” manufacturers.

On February 24 Axios published a statement from Bank of America:

We are joining other companies in our industry to examine what we can do to help end the tragedy of mass shootings, and an immediate step we’re taking is to engage the limited number of clients we have that manufacture assault weapons for non-military use to understand what they can contribute to this shared responsibility.

This statement follows a February 19 New York Times’ column which explained how banks and credit card companies could team up to limit finances for companies manufacturing and/or selling “assault rifles.” – READ MORE

