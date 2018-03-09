True Pundit

Politics TV

California Lt. Gov. Newsom Says He ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ to Be Called ‘Embarrassment’ by Sessions

Posted on by
Share:

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom hit back on Wednesday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions called him an “embarrassment” in a speech addressing California officials who are resisting federal immigration orders.

Sessions declined to mention Newsom by name, but he alluded to Newsom’s support for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, saying that “bragging about and encouraging the obstruction of our law enforcement and the law is an embarrassment to this proud and important state.”

“Jeff Sessions just called me an embarrassment,” Newsom wrote in a tweet criticizing Sessions’ own career. “I take that as a HUGE compliment.”

Newsom reiterated that thought in a video, saying he “couldn’t be more proud” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

California Lt. Gov. Newsom Says He 'Couldn't Be More Proud' to Be Called 'Embarrassment' by Sessions
California Lt. Gov. Newsom Says He 'Couldn't Be More Proud' to Be Called 'Embarrassment' by Sessions

"I take that as a HUGE compliment."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: