California Lt. Gov. Newsom Says He ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ to Be Called ‘Embarrassment’ by Sessions

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom hit back on Wednesday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions called him an “embarrassment” in a speech addressing California officials who are resisting federal immigration orders.

Sessions declined to mention Newsom by name, but he alluded to Newsom’s support for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, saying that “bragging about and encouraging the obstruction of our law enforcement and the law is an embarrassment to this proud and important state.”

“Jeff Sessions just called me an embarrassment,” Newsom wrote in a tweet criticizing Sessions’ own career. “I take that as a HUGE compliment.”

Jeff Sessions just called me an embarrassment. A man whose legacy is targeting immigrants, re-waging the failed War on Drugs, sucking-up to private prison profiteers, and apologizing for white supremacists… I take that as a HUGE compliment. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 7, 2018

Honestly couldn’t be more proud that Jeff Sessions called me an embarrassment… pic.twitter.com/LVWhOnNjsG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 8, 2018

Newsom reiterated that thought in a video, saying he "couldn't be more proud"

