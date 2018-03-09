It’s ‘Under Attack’: Professor Says Men Taught There’s Something Wrong With Masculinity (VIDEO)

In the first installment of a weekly series on Men In America, Tucker Carlson discussed the disparagement of masculinity with University of Toronto Professor Jordan Peterson.

WATCH:

Carlson said many middle-aged men know people who have committed suicide, and that younger women may seem more “on the ball” than young men.

He added that in the recent rash of mass shootings, all culprits were men.

“Something ominous is happening to men in America,” he said, noting that leaders and politicians claim America must instead create more opportunity for women and girls. – READ MORE

