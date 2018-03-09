Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ Oakland mayor over ICE crackdown warning

President Trump amplified his administration’s criticism of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Thursday, saying his administration was “looking at” her warning to illegal immigrants about a looming crackdown.

Schaaf, a Democrat, says she believes her Feb. 24 warning was “both legal and moral,” but the Justice Department is reviewing the matter, amid claims she may have obstructed justice.

“What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace, where they had close to 1,000 people ready to be gotten, ready to be taken off the streets. Many of them, they say 85 percent of them, were criminals, had criminal records. The mayor of Oakland went out and she warned them all: scatter,” Trump said Thursday at a Cabinet meeting.

“Instead of taking in 1,000, they took in a fraction of that, about 150,” Trump continued. “And they were all set, this was long in the planning, and she said get out of here. She’s telling that to criminals and it’s certainly something we’re looking at with respect to her, individually. What she did is incredible and very dangerous from the standpoint of ICE and Border Patrol. Very dangerous. She really made law enforcement much more dangerous than it had to be, so we’re looking at that situation very carefully.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1