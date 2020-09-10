Kenosha County: Donald Trump Brought Help, Joe Biden Visit Was ‘Waste of Time’

A member of the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors told The Kyle Olson Show that President Trump brought help with him to the community this week, while Joe Biden just talked.

Supervisor Amy Maurer, and several other supervisors, wrote Trump a letter asking him not to cancel his visit to the area, despite demands by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and the NAACP.

“I don’t care who comes as long as they bring help,” she said.

The Trump administration is providing $41 million “in emergency funding to hire more police officers and provide support to victims affected by recent violence,” NBC 15 reported.

Maurer said $1 million would go to the downtown Kenosha association to help the 30+ businesses hit by rioting, looting, and arson “get back on their feet.”

“I don’t think Joe Biden brought any help. This was a campaign stop for him,” she told The Kyle Olson Show.

“For Joe Biden to come, it was kind of a waste of time, in my opinion,” she said.

Maurer said many of the arrests in Kenosha were of people who do not reside in the county. – READ MORE

