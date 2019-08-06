Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘The People to Blame Are the Shooters and Nobody Else’

Speaking on Monday evening on the Fox News program “Special Report with Bret Baier” about the aftermath of the mass shootings this past weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said bluntly, “The people to blame are the shooters and nobody else.”

“These sick and senseless crime[s], and there’s a common pattern in many of these case,” Graham told guest anchor Shannon Bream. “People are disturbed. They take the law in their own hands, they’re full of hate, and they act out — and it’s time for us to act.”

“You know, calling the president names is not going to solve this problem,” he added. “For the last 24 hours, it’s been really over the top. I’m looking for a Democrat to work with — not to insult.”

“So, I’m hoping I can find some Democrats that will work with me, starting with the idea of red flag laws.” – READ MORE