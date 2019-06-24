California Gas Tax Will Make Gas Prices Highest in the Nation

California’s gas tax will make gas prices the highest in the nation once the tax kicks in on July 1.

The tax will add on 5.6 cents per gallon of gas, the second time the state has instituted a gas tax increase since state leaders agreed two years ago to raise taxes to fund infrastructure repairs, KTLA reported.

The first 12-cent increase took place in November 2017 after lawmakers approved the bill that would allocate $5.4 billion in transportation funding over the next year.

But officials say the money allocated to transportation funding is not enough, saying that $130 billion is needed to fix the state’s infrastructure. – READ MORE

