House Oversight Committee to vote on possible Kellyanne Conway subpoena over Hatch Act controversy

he House Oversight Committee plans to vote Wednesday on whether to subpoena White House counselor Kellyanne Conway following a government watchdog’s finding that she violated the Hatch Act.

In a memo sent to the White House, the committee said it “will hold a hearing to examine the recommendation of the independent Office of Special Counsel (OSC) that President Trump remove Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway from federal service, as well as reports by OSC about Ms. Conway and other Trump Administration appointees.” The memo continued: “The Committee also will hold a business meeting to consider a subpoena in the event that Ms. Conway does not appear.”

The OSC recommended earlier in June that Conway be fired from the federal government for violating the Hatch Act on “numerous occasions.” The Hatch Act is a federal law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The OSC, which is separate from the office with a similar name previously run by Robert Mueller, said in a scathing report that Conway violated the Hatch Act by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media. – READ MORE